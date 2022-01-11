Your Photos
Competency hearing for teenager accused of stabbing parents scheduled for January 14th

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A court hearing to evaluate whether or not Ethan Orton is suffering from a mental disorder that would prevent him from understanding or assisting in his defense in the trial in which he is accused of murdering his parents, has now been set.

17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton is accused of stabbing his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton at their home back in October 2021.

The motion for the competency evaluation went unchallenged by the prosecution in the case. Court reports say that there are reasonable grounds to believe he is suffering from a mental disorder, which in turn, would prevent him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in his own defense.

The hearing is scheduled for January 14th.

