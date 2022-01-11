The Docket: St. Peter officials sworn in

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayor Shanon Nowell and councilmembers Darrell Pettis, Ben Ranft and Dustin Sharstrom were sworn into office Monday during St. Peter’s first city council meeting of the year.

Darrell Pettis has lived in St. Peter for about 20 years.

Before being elected to council, Pettis held county government roles as an engineer and administrator.

Pettis also served on the fire department for 18 years.

As councilmember, he says he’s looking forward to the construction of a new firehouse after voters approved using sales tax to help build a new one.

“Been working on the planning side of it and really looking forward to getting moving with the bidding and the actual construction of the fire station,” he said.

Originally from Phoenix, Ben Ranft moved to Minnesota in 2010 and has lived in St. Peter since 2017.

Ranft, who operates a broadband company in Renville and Sibley Counties, ran his campaign on housing and broadband access.

“There’s housing issues in St. Peter, and we want to try and make sure that we can bridge that gap as well as broadband. Better broadband in St. Peter not only makes people happier because they have better Internet, but it also attracts businesses,” said Ranft.

Dustin Sharstrom moved to St. Peter six years ago with his family.

He is currently a middle school social studies teacher, a subject he has taught his entire career, and hopes to bring that experience to his new role.

He brings with it a list of priorities.

“That would be taking care of the environment, looking at our budgets and making sure we’re fiscally responsible and we’re representative of the values of our community,” he said.

Mayor Shanon Nowell has lived in St. Peter since 2005.

As mayor, she has said her top priorities will be affordable housing, environmental sustainability and celebrating diversity.

She says she’s looking forward to working with the new members of the council.

“It’s really exciting to have new ideas and fresh perspectives,” she said.

