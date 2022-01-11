Drew Blair reaches 1,000 points

DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Only one collegiate team in the Northland has yet to see a conference loss, and that team lives in Bulldog Country. The UMD men’s basketball team is currently 15-0. So you may wonder what their secret sauce is. There is surely one guy who deserves quite a bit of credit.

A redshirt junior and UMD guard, Drew Blair, put up his 1,000th career point Saturday night against Concordia St. Paul, reaching this milestone in just 58 games.

Blair averages 18.7 points per game right in front of four-time NSIC North Division Player of the week sophomore forward Austin Andrews. Head coach Justin Weick says Blair has gone from the third and fourth player on the scouting report to the first due to his strength and trust in his teammates.

“A really talented player can score in a lot of different ways, really crafty. So it gives the defense a lot of problems. He’s not just a shooter; he can get to the rim. To be able to get to 1,000 in pretty much two years, right? It was a full first year. 13 games last year, 15 games this year, that’s about two full years. So big credit to him he’s got two and a half years to keep on adding to it,” said Weick.

“I give all my thanks to my coaches and teammates. As you said, I couldn’t do it without them. Constantly putting me in position to score. When you know that your coaches and teammates trust you to make the right play. It’s a lot of hard work over the years, but obviously couldn’t do it without the guys around me,” said Blair.

Blair says he competes with the ‘no one can guard me’ mentality and loves to take the big shots. The guard is right on track when it comes to finding himself in the record books again in the future—the Bulldogs visit Winona on Friday.

