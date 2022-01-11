Hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.

Approximately 821 customers are being affected by the power outage, which began around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Xcel Energy estimates that power will be restored to affected customers around 9:45 p.m.

More information is available by visiting Xcel Energy’s website.

