Hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Approximately 821 customers are being affected by the power outage, which began around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Xcel Energy estimates that power will be restored to affected customers around 9:45 p.m.
More information is available by visiting Xcel Energy’s website.
