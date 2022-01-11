Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowans break sports gambling spending records with massive online betting in 2021

Sports gambling produced $8 million in tax revenue for the state.
Sports gambling produced $8 million in tax revenue for the state.(WWNY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans have shattered sports gambling records in the state of Iowa by wagering an astonishing $2 billion in 2021.

This is a massive increase from 2020 when Iowans placed approximately $575 million worth of sports bets.

Officials say more users, more outlets, and more accessibility led to the record-breaking cause. Over 90% of sports bets in the state were placed online.

“We saw twice as many operators enter the market in 2021,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. “It’s not surprising, but what is surprising is how much of an increase we’ve seen from 2020 to 2021.”

Sports gambling produced $8 million in tax revenue for the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Carjacking Victim
Carjacking and car theft victims speak out
Ice is never 100 percent safe.
Ice Update: Tips to staying safe while ice fishing
Caregivers are weathering the storm in spite of circumstances
Child care centers continue to battle pandemic, staffing
USF's hot shooting is the difference in win over Mount Marty
USF Women roll past Mount Marty at Stewart Center