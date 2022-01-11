Your Photos
Local filmmakers to debut film on Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Mankato

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of...
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King's first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local filmmakers are releasing a new documentary on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s visit to Mankato.

King came to town 60 years ago.

He gave two sermons at Centenary Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato West High School.

Despite its historical significance, many people still don’t know about his visit.

MORE: Community reflects 60 years after MLK’s visit to Mankato

The Kessel Peace Institute of Minnesota State University, Mankato and True Façade Pictures are teaming up to share the story in a new film.

“We want to just inform everybody that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was here and that Mankato has this legacy, has this historical context, of hosting one of the foremost figures in the civil rights movement,” said Dr. Jameel Haque, Ph.D., associate professor and undergraduate coordinator at MSU and director of the Kessel Peace Institute.

The documentary will debut at 1:30 p.m. Monday, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in a special Zoom presentation.

