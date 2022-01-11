LSS, St. Peter Area Food Shelf offering food distribution for seniors

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Lutheran Social Services and the St. Peter Area Food Shelf are kick-starting monthly food distributions for senior citizens.

They will be held on the second Wednesday of each month.

Anyone 60 and older is invited to pick up a free bundle of frozen meals. They are fully prepared and only need to be heated up. Each bundle is tailored to meet the dietary requirements for seniors.

They will be given out free of charge, but donations will be accepted.

The first distribution will take place this week.

“Kind of trying to aim for a population who, you know, maybe isn’t getting the nutrition that they need but maybe aren’t ready for Meals on Wheels, to let them have some meals in their freezer, so they’re fully prepared,” explained Samantha Haseltine, regional manager at Lutheran Social Services.

Wednesday’s distribution will be at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, located at 201B South 3rd Street in St. Peter, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

