Mankato hosts Stillwater/Mahtomedi in historic adapted floor hockey debut

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Adapted Floor Hockey (CI) program made its historic debut against Stillwater/Mahtomedi inside Franklin Elementary, Monday evening.

A plethora of supporters cheered on Mankato in it’s first-ever league game.

Mankato freshman Shanti Esters netted two goals in the 18-2 loss to the Ponies, while junior netminder Jacob Watson came up big with 42 saves.

The squad hits the road for the first time against South Suburban on Wednesday.

