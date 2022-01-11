Your Photos
Mankato hosts Stillwater/Mahtomedi in historic adapted floor hockey debut

The Mankato Adapted Floor Hockey (CI) program made its historic debut against Stillwater/Mahtomedi.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Adapted Floor Hockey (CI) program made its historic debut against Stillwater/Mahtomedi inside Franklin Elementary, Monday evening.

A plethora of supporters cheered on Mankato in it’s first-ever league game.

Mankato freshman Shanti Esters netted two goals in the 18-2 loss to the Ponies, while junior netminder Jacob Watson came up big with 42 saves.

The squad hits the road for the first time against South Suburban on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

