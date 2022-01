CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County West girls’ basketball team picked up a Section 2A road win over Cleveland 46-40, Monday night.

The Clippers led 12-10 at the half, but the Mavericks climbed back in the second thanks to a strong effort by freshman Emily Anderson.

Cleveland won the first meeting of the season 45-35 at MCW.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.