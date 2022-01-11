Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force notes increase in seizures, overdoses in 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New data shows a spike in local drug offenses.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized significantly more drugs in 2021 compared to 2020.

Authorities confiscated a total of 4.5 pounds of Methamphetamine, a 50% increase from the previous year as well as 28 grams of Heroin and Fentanyl, a 211% increase; 194 grams of Cocaine, a 106% increase and 56 grams of Crack Cocaine.

That’s across Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin Counties.

Nicollet County Sheriff David Lange said, “It does happen here. It’s maybe not as big scale as your larger communities, but we certainly have our fair share of activity.”

59 drug arrests were made last year. Over 70% were first, second or third degree level.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott added, “These are serious crimes. For first degree, you’re looking at a presumed prison sentence. Right out of the chute, for first degree controlled substance crime, 86 months a presumed commit to prison. It’s nothing to mess around with.”

13 non-drug arrests were made for crimes including kidnapping and felon possession of a firearm.

Last year also saw a spike in fatal overdoses, doubling from 6 in 2020 to 12 in 2021.

Four people were charged with third degree murder in connection to the deaths.

Some investigations are still ongoing with more charges expected.

McDermott stated, “We have six open overdose death cases in our office which is unheard of.”

97 non-fatal overdoses were also reported.

Opioids continue to be the leading cause.

MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal mentioned, “Don’t be embarrassed if you or a family member has a problem. Get them help, because it happens here. It’s happening right now. It doesn’t matter, we’ve had 18-year-olds die of overdoses and people in their 50s.”

