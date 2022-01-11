Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

FILE — United States's Gio Reyna, left, celebrates with United States's Sergino Dest after...
Reyna, Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say North Korea has fired possible missile into sea
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17