MLK Events at SMSU Cancelled

FILE - Events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Southwest Minnesota State University...
FILE - Events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Southwest Minnesota State University on Jan. 16 and 17 have been cancelled.(Bemidji State University)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Southwest Minnesota State University have been cancelled.

Several events had been planned on Jan. 16 and 17.

This action came at the request of the King family, which asked that there be no MLK Day celebrations without federal action on the pending voting rights legislation.

The University’s MLK Day organizing committee plans on honoring those wishes.

Alternatively, programming will be planned for the future to inform the SMSU community about the two voting rights bills currently in the legislative process.

