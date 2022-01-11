Your Photos
Safety tips for preventing home fires as weather turns colder

Space heaters can be dangerous if used improperly. (Source: WALB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - With the weather turning colder, many people turn to space heaters and fireplaces to keep themselves warm. But with the use of these heating methods, comes the potential for property damage or personal loss due to fire.

The National Fire Prevention Association states that space heaters were most often responsible for home heating equipment fires (causing 4 out of 10 home heating fires), leading to 80 percent of injuries and 31 percent of heating fire deaths.

Experts recommend the following safety tips in order to limit or avert the danger these external heating appliances could cause:

  • Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory
  • Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection
  • Make sure the heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over
  • Place the heater on a solid, flat surface
  • Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic and NEVER block an exit
  • Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord or power strips
  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment
  • Maintain a three-foot kid-free zone around home fireplaces and space heaters
  • Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed

Fireplaces were the cause of approximately 3 out of 10 home fires caused by heating equipment, with water heaters and central heating causing 1 out of 10. Experts also have tips for individuals that use internal heating methods (fireplaces and central heating):

  • Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, and central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned every year by a qualified professional
  • Always use the appropriate type of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters
  • Ensure that the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop embers from flying into the room
  • Make sure that ashes are cool before placing the in a bin for removal
  • Dispose of ashes in a safe area outdoors and away from any combustible material

Officials also warn to never use your oven to heat your home.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

