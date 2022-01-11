Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina

A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.(WSOC)
By WSOC staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSOC) - Authorities say a freight train crashed into a mobile home in Stanly County, North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Deputies say a truck driver was towing a mobile home across the tracks when a passing train smashed into it.

They also say the train was traveling at about 10 mph when it collided into the mobile home.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating how the crash occurred.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
FILE — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000...
Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill