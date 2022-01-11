USF Women roll past Mount Marty at Stewart Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Led by 15 points from Sydney White, Madison Wuebben and Madison Birnbaum, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team recorded its third straight win with a 78-46 nonconference decision over Mount Marty (2-17) on Monday at the Stewart Center.

Wuebben and Birnbaum had career-highs with 15 points while White registered her fourth double-figure scoring game of her career at USF. White hit 4-of-8 field goals and 6-of-7 free throws while dropping in a triple. She also had three rebounds and an assist.

Wuebben recorded her first-ever double-digit scoring game as she made 5-of-10 field goals, which included a career-best 3-of-7 from three-point range. She also had three rebounds and an assist. As for Birnbaum, she was 4-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range as she had her USF high of 15 points. She now has 11 double-figure scoring games in her career (10 at Newman College). Birnbaum also had a career-best five blocks shots, which was the most at USF since Moira Duffy had eight against Bemidji State on Jan. 12, 2018. Birnbaum added five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Also for the Cougars, freshman guard Olivia Gamoke had seven points and tied her career-best with five assists (Fort Hays State, 11-13-21; Black Hills State, 11-20-21) while grabbing four rebounds and recording one of USF’s eight steals. JeMae Nichols led USF with eight rebounds and scored three points with two assists. In total, USF had points from 11 different players.

For the game, USF hit 24-of-57 field goals for 42.1 percent, which included a season-high 11 three-point shots on 25 attempts for 44 percent. USF, which had a 28-to-6 margin in points off turnovers, had eight steals and forced 22 turnovers. The Cougars also converted 19-of-21 free throws for 90.5 percent. Sharing the basketball is common for this squad as they also had 18 assists on 24 made baskets. USF won the rebound battle for the 11th time in 16 games with a 37-32 margin and totaled seven offensive boards.

The Lancers had nine points and six rebounds from Macy Kempf and seven points from Camryn Krogman. MMU hit 17-of-51 field goals for 33.2 percent and was 4-of-15 from three-point range while hitting 8-of-14 from the free throw line for 57.1 percent.

USF jumped out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and took a 40-16 lead to halftime. MMU won the third quarter with an 18-14 burst while USF doubled up the Lancers in the fourth quarter at 24-12 to earn the 78-46 win which was USF’s 25th all-time win with MMU.

Scoring Summary –

In the opening quarter, the Cougars had a 16-0 run to grab control of the game and took a 23-7 lead to the quarter break. USF was 7-of-11 for 63.6 percent and made 3-of-4 from the three-point line. The Cougars also had a 10-5 rebound edge and forced six turnovers with a pair of steals from Sidney Swanson who made her first career start. Wuebben and White both had five points for USF. The Lancers hit 3-of-13 shots for 20 percent and were 1-of-4 from the three-point range.

The Lancers opened the scoring in the game with a triple by Caitlin Otkin at the 9:06 mark for a 3-0 lead. USF responded with 16 straight points, including baskets by Kiara James, Krystal Carlson and threes from Megan Fannin and Wuebben for the 16-3 lead at the 3:59 mark. With 2:36 to play, the Lancers ended a 6:31 scoring drought with a jumper by Aubrey Twedt. However, Birnbaum knocked in a three at 2:15 for a 19-5 lead.

USF cooled off a little in the second quarter as the Cougars made 7-of-18 field goals for 38.9 percent and limited MMU to 3-of-12 for 25 percent as the Cougars extended their lead to 40-16 at the break. USF made 14-of-29 field goals for 48.3 percent in the first half with 4-of-8 from three-point range and 8-of-10 from the foul line. USF, which had a 19-16 rebound edge, also forced 10 turnovers on six steals. Birnbaum had six points, three rebounds and five blocks as USF had a season-high seven. White led USF at the break with 12 points.

Early in the second quarter, Birnbaum hit from three-point range for a 26-7 lead. With a basket from Lizzie Olson, USF took a 28-9 lead at the 7:09 mark. Later a steal by Olivia Gamoke led to a lay-up from White, who with “and 1″ gave USF a 33-11 lead. After four straight from the Lancers, White’s lay-up on a drive helped USF to a 35-15 lead and end a 4:20 scoring drought. Gamoke added another basket as USF took a 38-16 lead with 56 seconds until the break.

USF opened the third quarter by hitting just 3-of-14 shots for 21.4 percent but the shots were also triples and also had three foul shots to maintain the lead. By the end of the quarter, USF had hit just 3-of-18 shots for 17.6 percent but made all five of its free throws. MMU was 6-of-14 for 42.9 percent and had a game-high 18 points in the quarter as they cut the lead to 20 points at 54-34.

In the final quarter, USF opened on a 20-5 run to open the quarter and built their lead to as much as 35 points with 2:11 to play. USF was 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range and 6-of-6 at the foul line to build the lead past 30 points. MMSU was 5-of-12 for 41.7 percent in the quarter and hit a three-pointer and a free throw.

Game recap courtesy USF Athletics

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.