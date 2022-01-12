2022 housing market update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demand for buying and selling homes plummeted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the market has become increasingly more active as the months roll on, now resulting in a surplus of buyers and a low inventory of available houses.

“Somehow we have to jump-start the market so that the buyers are able to get the properties they’re looking for, sellers can do a move up. Somewhere we have to have some sort of give in the situation,” said Michelle Starkey of True Real Estate.

That jump-start needs to first come from a higher inventory of available houses. Supply chain problems in 2021 made it more expensive to construct new houses, but new homes are being built at the fastest rate since 2007, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Combined with some of the lowest existing home availability in recent history, experts in the real estate industry believe that this climb of housing prices could be coming to an end.

“I don’t think that it’s going to, personal opinion, raise at the rate that it has been. I feel like, at least right now, it’s busy, the market is still busy for it being the middle of January, but it has a different feel than it did last year at this same time, so,” said Starkey.

