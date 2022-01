ABUKAR TRIAL: Rescheduled following mistrial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a mistrial was declared in December, a second trial has been scheduled for one of the men charged in the murder of Garad Roble.

33-year-old Muhidin Abukar’s new trial has been set for May 16, 2022.

Abukar is charged with Aiding and Abetting 2nd Degree Murder.

Abukar and Ayub Iman are both charged in the death of Garad Roble back in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.