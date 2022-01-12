Your Photos
DEED awards $1.5 million in cleanup grants

The City of Albert Lea is one of seven communities across Minnesota receiving grant money from DEED to clean up or investigate contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.(Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Albert Lea is one of seven communities across Minnesota receiving grant money from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to clean up or investigate contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.

Out of the $1.5 million dollars in grant money, Albert Lea will be receiving $50,000 in funding to redevelop a meat packing plant. The former plant will be turned into two apartment buildings with 48 units each.

DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $225 million in private investment and create or retain over 600 jobs.

Local tax bases are expected to increase by $2.9 million through redevelopment of the sites.

The project in Albert Lea is expected to increase the tax base by $22,000.

