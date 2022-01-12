First female Eagle Scout in Twin Valley Council history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Abbigayle Sandquist is in elite company, through devoting time and energy to scouting, she has accomplished a lot

“She has been amazing. It has been neat watching her grow over these past several years in the troop,” Scoutmaster Becky Sandquist explained.

“I am just one of the 6,000 other Eagle Scouts to be able to make it to Eagle,” Eagle Scout Abbigayle Sandquist stated.

Sandquist recently passed her Eagle Board of Review to become the first female Eagle Scout for the Twin Valley Council.

“Very proud of her, it has been an exciting journey,” Sandquist said.

She had to navigate rigorous scout experiences, perform community service to the City of Mankato and earn at least 21 merit badges.

She says she couldn’t have seen it all the way through without the support of her family who knows exactly what it takes to get this high honor.

“It comes down to my brother who was my Eagle mentor who sat down with me and said, okay this is how much time you have left. This is what you have left, if this is something you truly want then you have to kick your butt and get it done,” Sandquist explained.

Sandquist is currently a senior at Mankato East, and is overcome with emotions knowing the fact that she is becoming an inspiration to young girls around southern Minnesota and beyond.

“I have a lot more responsibility on my shoulders and I am willing to help out any girl, any boy who wants to become an Eagle Scout. Since I have been there and done that. I can give my experience and my knowledge to help them on their journey,” Sandquist said.

Sandquist is humbled by the opportunities that Scouts BSA has given her and will carry it on throughout the remainder of her life.

“Now that she is turning 18 on Friday and ageing out, she is going to be an assistant scout master with the troop and I am excited to see her change from a youth leader to now she is going to have to be a mentor to these younger girls,” Sandquist stated.

