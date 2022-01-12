Your Photos
Mankato School Board looks to fill vacated seat at next meeting

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato School Board will be selecting a person to fill the vacated school board seat next Tuesday.

The board heard statements from and spoke to the 16 applicants on Monday night.

The board will then vote for their selected candidate at the school board meeting next week, with the first candidate to receive four votes taking over the seat until the end of the year.

The Mankato School Board is looking for a replacement for Darren Wacker, who announced his resignation from the school board on Dec. 21.

A regular school board election will be held to fill the seat for the next full term.

”Someone who is aligned with the mission and vision of the district, right. So maybe not necessarily completely aligned with all of the other board members because they are all coming with their own opinions and beliefs, but at least align with the direction that the school district is going in terms of the work we’re doing around,” explained Stacy Wells, director of communications at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The board will discuss the candidates and openly vote at the public school board meeting next Tuesday.

