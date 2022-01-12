Your Photos
Martin Luther College postpones women’s basketball game due to COVID-19

FILE — Martin Luther College's Emily Witkowski led the Knights to a 71-57 victory against Crown College (MN) on February 5, 2020, in New Ulm, Minnesota.(Martin Luther College Athletics)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin Luther College Athletics Department announced Wednesday the women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Knights said on Twitter that the game against Northwestern will be rescheduled for later this season.

Martin Luther College has a 3-9 record this season and is currently scheduled to return to the hardwood on Jan. 21 at Crown College.

