Martin Luther College postpones women’s basketball game due to COVID-19

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin Luther College Athletics Department announced Wednesday the women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Knights said on Twitter that the game against Northwestern will be rescheduled for later this season.

Martin Luther College has a 3-9 record this season and is currently scheduled to return to the hardwood on Jan. 21 at Crown College.

WBB - The MLC women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, January 15, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.



The game will be rescheduled, but no make up date has been set at this time. #KnightNation — MLC Athletics (@mlcknights) January 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.