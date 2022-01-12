Mayo Clinic Health System considers Mankato hospital expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato may be expanding its facility.

The hospital is looking to add a bed tower over a portion of the existing structure.

Architectural drawings submitted to the Site Plan and Traffic Advisory Review Committee show four new stories above the northeast corner of the hospital.

Architectural renderings show four new stories above the northeast corner of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn. (HDR)

It would add over 140,000 square feet to the current building, 69 new patient rooms, more space for staff and visitors and a new helipad base.

The plans, however, are still in the beginning stages.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Southwest Minnesota Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl said:

“While the bed tower expansion is not yet approved by Mayo Clinic leadership, we are seeking zoning review and approval of project plans from the City of Mankato, as well as conducting some on-campus preparatory work, to be ready to initiate construction should all necessary approvals be secured. Taking these preliminary steps does not guarantee the project will move forward.”

Mayo is currently seeking two variances from the city to exceed its 75-foot building height limit and allow more on-campus signage.

The structure would exceed the limit by about five feet to accommodate a supportive structural platform and floors that are 15-feet high.

Construction would take about five years.

During that time, the helipad would be moved to a parking lot by East Mulberry Street.

If the project moves forward, Mayo will be required to add 1,200 more parking stalls in addition to its existing 1,700.

Mayo said it will share a formal, public announcement if it receives final approval.

