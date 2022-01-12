Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System considers Mankato hospital expansion

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato may be expanding its facility.

The hospital is looking to add a bed tower over a portion of the existing structure.

Architectural drawings submitted to the Site Plan and Traffic Advisory Review Committee show four new stories above the northeast corner of the hospital.

Architectural renderings show four new stories above the northeast corner of the Mayo Clinic...
Architectural renderings show four new stories above the northeast corner of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.(HDR)

It would add over 140,000 square feet to the current building, 69 new patient rooms, more space for staff and visitors and a new helipad base.

The plans, however, are still in the beginning stages.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Southwest Minnesota Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl said:

Mayo is currently seeking two variances from the city to exceed its 75-foot building height limit and allow more on-campus signage.

The structure would exceed the limit by about five feet to accommodate a supportive structural platform and floors that are 15-feet high.

Construction would take about five years.

During that time, the helipad would be moved to a parking lot by East Mulberry Street.

If the project moves forward, Mayo will be required to add 1,200 more parking stalls in addition to its existing 1,700.

Mayo said it will share a formal, public announcement if it receives final approval.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
FILE — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000...
Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate
Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic Health System considers Mankato hospital expansion
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain