Minnesota State cancels men’s basketball games, wrestling match

FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a...
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a NCAA Division II basketball game in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC, File)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Athletic Department announced that multiple events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The men’s basketball series against Bemidji State and Crookston, which were originally scheduled to be played in Mankato on Friday and Saturday, was canceled.

The Mavericks men’s basketball team hasn’t been in action since Jan. 2, as the games against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State were canceled last weekend.

The wrestling match that was scheduled for Thursday in Mankato against Wisconsin – Parkside has also been canceled.

The men’s basketball team is currently scheduled to return to the court on Jan. 21-22 against Minot State and the University of Mary, while the wrestling team is scheduled to hit the mat on Jan. 20 against St. Cloud State.

