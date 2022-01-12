Minnesota State cancels men’s basketball games, wrestling match

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Athletic Department announced that multiple events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The men’s basketball series against Bemidji State and Crookston, which were originally scheduled to be played in Mankato on Friday and Saturday, was canceled.

The Mavericks men’s basketball team hasn’t been in action since Jan. 2, as the games against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State were canceled last weekend.

MEN'S BASKETBALL | Minnesota State’s Home Men’s Basketball vs. Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston Cancelled https://t.co/XROBb1EvXK — Minn. St. Athletics (@MinnStAthletics) January 12, 2022

The wrestling match that was scheduled for Thursday in Mankato against Wisconsin – Parkside has also been canceled.

The men’s basketball team is currently scheduled to return to the court on Jan. 21-22 against Minot State and the University of Mary, while the wrestling team is scheduled to hit the mat on Jan. 20 against St. Cloud State.

WRESTLING | Minnesota State’s Home Wrestling Dual vs. UW-Parkside Cancelled https://t.co/hlDQS9yGHH — Minn. St. Athletics (@MinnStAthletics) January 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.