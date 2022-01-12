Your Photos
Minnesota State University, Mankato will host a day-long series of TED Talks in March

MSU faculty and staff will be the speakers, on a wide variety of topics
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring the community together.

MSU faculty and staff will be the speakers, on a wide variety of topics.

An event to remember for TEDx and MSU.

“We’re really excited to just collaborate with the university and just highlight the amazing people that have come from the Mankato area and who have attended this college. I think collaborating with TED is just such a cool experience in general, we got to meet a lot of people along the way. So, just meeting these people and talking about our event with them has already kind of spread the word of Mankato and MNSU in general,” TEDxMNSU lead organizer Meg Finbraaten said.

It will be on campus Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Student Union.

An event scheduled for March of 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.

