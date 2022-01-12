MN lawmaker’s leaving legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of Minnesota state lawmakers who don’t plan to seek reelection continues to grow.

Longtime Rep. Paul Marquart joined the list Wednesday.

The Democrat was first elected to the House 22 years ago after serving as Dilworth’s mayor for 11 years.

Marquardt says that at age 65 it’s time to try new things. He’s the fourth state lawmaker in just the past week to announce he won’t seek reelection, following Rep. Tim Miller, Rep. Jim Davnie and Rep. Rod Hamilton.

