Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN lawmaker’s leaving legislature

Longtime Minnesota Rep. Paul Marquart is yet another lawmaker who doesn't plan to seek...
Longtime Minnesota Rep. Paul Marquart is yet another lawmaker who doesn't plan to seek reelection.(MN House of Representatives)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of Minnesota state lawmakers who don’t plan to seek reelection continues to grow.

Longtime Rep. Paul Marquart joined the list Wednesday.

The Democrat was first elected to the House 22 years ago after serving as Dilworth’s mayor for 11 years.

Marquardt says that at age 65 it’s time to try new things. He’s the fourth state lawmaker in just the past week to announce he won’t seek reelection, following Rep. Tim Miller, Rep. Jim Davnie and Rep. Rod Hamilton.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
Architectural renderings show four new stories above the northeast corner of the Mayo Clinic...
Mayo Clinic Health System considers Mankato hospital expansion

Latest News

Mitch Keegan's Afternoon Forecast 1-12-22
Mitch Keegan's Afternoon Forecast 1-12-22
Abukar
ABUKAR TRIAL: Rescheduled following mistrial
WalletHub has named Minnesota as the fourth best state to raise a family in 2022.
Minnesota named as fourth best state to raise a family in 2022 by WalletHub
The City of Albert Lea is one of seven communities across Minnesota receiving grant money from...
DEED awards $1.5 million in cleanup grants