RIVALRY NIGHT: Cougars take home bragging rights over Scarlets

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s rivalry night in Mankato as the Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took center stage at the Taylor Center.

Mackenzie Schweim’s bucket at the buzzer lifted the Cougars over the Scarlets 50-49 in game one.

The Mankato East boys’ basketball team was able to pull away late for the 62-51 as well.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

