Sen. Nick Frentz says he will run for reelection

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) announced Wednesday that he is launching his reelection campaign for Minnesota State Senator in District 19.

First elected to office in 2016, Frentz is now in his second term in the Minnesota Senate and has twice been elected as an assistant minority leader. He is currently the ranking minority member on the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee, and also sits on the Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy Committee, Rules and Administration Committee, Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement and the Legislative Audit Commission.

“I have been proud to serve the Greater Mankato and Nicollet County area in the Minnesota Senate, and hope the voters allow me to continue that service,” Frentz said. “My goal has always been to be a strong voice for everyone in our district.”

The Frentz for Senate campaign committee reports that it has over $50,000 cash on hand, a strong and diverse group of volunteers that are ready to help and are actively preparing for the precinct caucuses on Feb. 1, with the general election set to follow on Nov. 8.

“Sure, there are challenges ahead for our state and our country, but there are also great opportunities - and I’m optimistic about our future,” Frentz added. “I think we have a lot to be proud of in Minnesota. In St Paul, it should be about reaching the best outcome for our area and the state.”

Frentz is also an attorney and partner at the Machka, Riedy, Ries and Frentz Law Firm in Mankato. He lives in North Mankato with his wife Jill, and they have four grown children.

