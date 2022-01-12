Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta...
According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.(Twitter/ Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You have probably heard of it being so hot that you could fry an egg on a sidewalk, but how about so cold that you can freeze a fork in mid-air?

Parts of New Hampshire were so cold on Tuesday morning that you could freeze spaghetti in seconds.

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.

The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The area was under a wind chill warning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE — Martin Luther College's Emily Witkowski led the Knights to a 71-57 victory against Crown...
Martin Luther College postpones women’s basketball game due to COVID-19
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
FILE — Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) announced Wednesday that he is launching his...
Sen. Nick Frentz says he will run for reelection
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll