Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Wyoming man has been charged in connection to a police chase and crash that knocked out power to more than 800 Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato on Monday night.

Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, faces four charges, which include motor vehicle theft and fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle, both of which are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported her 2019 Nissan Rogue was stolen shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Balcerzak Drive. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over when a chase ensued.

The complaint says the chase went through downtown Mankato, onto Highway 169, then onto Center Street in North Mankato, where the vehicle struck and damaged a power pole.

Dixon had reportedly reached speeds of 60-80 mph while attempting to evade police in Mankato, and up to 90 mph while on Highway 169.

Police say Dixon ran from the vehicle and was later located at a gas station.

Power crews spent more than two hours trying to restore service to affected customers.

