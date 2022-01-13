Your Photos
Bremer Bank celebrates reaching fundraising goal

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bremer Bank is celebrating reaching its fundraising goal for the Greater Mankato Area United Way in an interesting way.

Bremer Bank Market President Shane Van Engen is conducting all of his business from the cab of a semi that is parked outside the bank. The semi was lent to the cause by Waletich Transportation.

Bremer Bank says they have been fundraising for United Way for years, but this is the first instance that they have had an incentive, which caused the bank to have 100% participation.

Way to go, Bremer Bank - Mankato! Not only did Bremer employees surpass their company fundraising goals for United Way,...

Posted by Greater Mankato Area United Way on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

”Exceeds the $6,000 and raised about $8,000. Why that is important is every dollar that we raise here locally, Bremer Bank, from a bank perspective, will match that. So we actually raised $16,000 to support Greater Mankato Area United Way,” Van Engen said.

The celebration was unlike anything United Way has seen before.

”We have never had anyone think of having a semi and having the lead of the bank, the president of the bank, which is Shane Van Engen, sit in that all day, but Cory did and he connected that all together. This is the first time ever that we have had this happen. Others are probably going to follow,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus explained.

The money that was raised by Bremer Bank for the United Way’s 2022 campaign has put United Way even closer to reaching its campaign goal.

ALMOST THERE! We are at 99% of our goal with $18,212 to go. Help us get there! Donate by calling 507-345-4551 or...

Posted by Greater Mankato Area United Way on Monday, January 10, 2022

