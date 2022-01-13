Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.(Campbell's Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without actually having to make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching two limited-edition candles that smell like its signature products: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature “Snowbuddy” keepsake will be revealed.

The company is only making 2,000 candles, which are priced at $24 each.

Visit the website here to purchase a candle while supplies last, or visit CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to find one in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota in the...
OFFICIAL: Nathan Smith joins Mike Hastings on Team USA Olympic roster
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages