City of Waseca awarded conservation grant
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Waseca received a grant for clearing unwanted brush and trees.
The grant came from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program. The grant allowed the city to hire a contractor to clear brush and vegetation on 16.5 acres of land in Northwest Park.
The cleared brush will then be disposed of in a controlled burn. The project targets buckthorn and other invasive plant species.
Work began at the park on Tuesday.
