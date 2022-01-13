City of Waseca awarded conservation grant

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Waseca received a grant for clearing unwanted brush and trees.

The grant came from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program. The grant allowed the city to hire a contractor to clear brush and vegetation on 16.5 acres of land in Northwest Park.

The cleared brush will then be disposed of in a controlled burn. The project targets buckthorn and other invasive plant species.

Work began at the park on Tuesday.

