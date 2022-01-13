Duluth’s Mayor Larson announces 30-day mask mandate beginning Friday

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - At a press conference held Thursday at City Hall, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced she is enacting her emergency powers and putting a 30-day mask mandate into effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mask mandate will start Friday, Jan 14 at 5 p.m. and last through Feb. 12. at 5 p.m.

This will impact all public spaces including restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, public and common spaces.

Since Larson is executively enacting her powers, the City Council does not need to approve the decision.

This applies to people 5 and older. The mandate exempts childcare facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

