Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato

FILE — Authorities in North Mankato have confirmed a gas leak near Commerce Drive.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in North Mankato have confirmed a gas leak near Commerce Drive.

A work crew was reportedly digging in the area late Wednesday evening when they hit a high-pressure gas line, which caused a leak at the Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive in North Mankato.

The North Mankato Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, shutting down Kwik Trip and other nearby businesses, including Subway and Dollar Tree.

CenterPoint Energy is going to evaluate the scene to see what needs to be done for the businesses to reopen.

North Mankato Fire Department is expected to release more information as they learn more about the incident.

