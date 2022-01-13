Hy-Vee expands to home shopping with WholeLotta Good E-Commerce Site

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the launch of its newest ship-to-home e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good.

WholeLotta Good will offer customers a full range of dietitian-approved health and specialty products that can be purchased online and shipped directly to homes across the U.S.

Shoppers can find a wide variety of products including grocery items, vitamins and supplements, health and beauty products, household supplies and fitness items.

WholeLotta Good will also feature a blog written by Hy-Vee registered dietitians. The blog will offer snack and meal ideas, health and wellness tips, and mindfulness and stress-reduction tips.

“Hy-Vee’s customers know that when they visit our stores, they can find a full range of products to support their healthy lifestyle goals,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “With the launch of WholeLotta Good, we can now bring our extensive offerings to customers across the country through a site that’s convenient, affordable and easy to use. It’s all part of our mission to make lives easier, healthier and happier.”

Customers can now visit WholeLotta.com to shop more than 5,000 dietitian-approved products and get health and wellness tips.

WholeLotta Good ships to all 50 states, and orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping with no subscription required.

