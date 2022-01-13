LCWM Knights off to a hot start this season

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball team is off to an 11-2 start this season and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

”Fun team to coach, a coach’s dream to coach, a bunch of guys that love basketball, love the game, want to make themselves a better player, take the criticism, that’s what we have here. I embrace every day with this group because it’s a fun group to coach,” head coach Logan Manska said.

The Knights are making significant strides under third-year head coach Logan Manska.

After a 5-22 season in the 2019-20 campaign, the group went 8-11 in a shortened year due to COVID. Now, the team looks poised to post a winning record with half the regular season remaining.

“I would say we wanted to change the culture of sports here, make us all better. We all put in a lot of time and want to see Lake Crystal sports grow,” junior Zack Wells said.

With just two losses on the season, the Knights come in at number eight on the state’s top-10 rankings this week.

LCWM’s strengths come from playing unselfish basketball and an unrelenting defensive effort that makes teams work for a full game.

The Knights feel like they’re just beginning to scrape the surface on where the team can go this year.

“We’re ready to go, we’re ready to get into more of the difficult games through the season and show what we’re capable of,” senior Cade Dudgeon said.

“I’d like to win the section, play at MSU and hopefully make it to state,” senior Miles Flack added.

The team is back in action this Friday against Alden-Conger.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.