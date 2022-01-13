Madelia speech, language pathologist receives Golden Apple award

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — A speech and language pathologist at Madelia Elementary creates relationships by instilling confidence in the students she serves, helping them find their voices.

Mashaye Wilson has long known that she wanted a career path that led to helping others, and that journey led to the classroom.

“My mom used to work at a group home and I liked seeing her help others. When I got in college I started working in a group home and I enjoyed working with others. So I just thought I want to help others in some way and I heard about this job and I thought it would be so cool to help people communicate and help kids find their voice,” Wilson explained.

She’s been at Madelia Elementary for six years now, doing it all for the love of her students.

“I think my favorite part of the job is definitely the relationships I make with the students,” Wilson said.

The gratitude she receives from parents helps keep her going.

“When they thank me. Words mean a lot to me so when they say thank you for all you do, it really warms my heart. My heart is just full when I hear those words,” she added.

