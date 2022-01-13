Your Photos
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000

Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in Mexico 21 years after he fled following his arrest in Minnesota.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOOREHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in Mexico 21 years after he fled following his arrest in Minnesota.

Curtis Lee Brovold met the girl from Moorhead, Minnesota, online in 2000.

Brovold was arrested later that year but failed to show up for a court hearing. Moorhead police detectives and FBI investigators from Fargo, North Dakota, determined that Brovold was living in Cancun.

The 67-year-old Brovold was arrested without incident outside his home there on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be returned to the United States and is expected to be transferred to the custody of Moorhead law enforcement.

