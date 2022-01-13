Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato East, West recognize Triple ‘A’ Award winners

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Triple ‘A’ winners for both Mankato East and Mankato West were announced during halftime of the boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Mankato West’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners are Grace Banse and Zander Dittbenner.

”So, Zander let’s start with him first. He plays football and baseball for his sports, he is involved in choir and West Connection. Grace is a volleyball player and a track athlete, and she is in band,” Mankato West Activities Director Joe Johnson said.

Mankato East’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners are Megan Friedrichs and David Wedzina.

”[Megan] is a member of the concert choir, she is one of our chamber singers, she has been in orchestra and also concert band, as well as part of our drama club in one of our plays. Also, a wonderful competitor in track and field and cross country. [David] is more musically focused in the orchestra and he has really focused a ton on swim and dive,” Mankato East Activities Director Todd Waterbury said.

All four students are going onto regionals, where judges will select who will go on to State.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato
The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato

Latest News

Knights junior guard Zack Wells put up 17 points in LCWM's win over Cleveland.
LCWM Knights off to a hot start this season
LCWM Knights off to a hot start this season
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato