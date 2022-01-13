Mankato East, West recognize Triple ‘A’ Award winners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Triple ‘A’ winners for both Mankato East and Mankato West were announced during halftime of the boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Mankato West’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners are Grace Banse and Zander Dittbenner.

”So, Zander let’s start with him first. He plays football and baseball for his sports, he is involved in choir and West Connection. Grace is a volleyball player and a track athlete, and she is in band,” Mankato West Activities Director Joe Johnson said.

Mankato East’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners are Megan Friedrichs and David Wedzina.

”[Megan] is a member of the concert choir, she is one of our chamber singers, she has been in orchestra and also concert band, as well as part of our drama club in one of our plays. Also, a wonderful competitor in track and field and cross country. [David] is more musically focused in the orchestra and he has really focused a ton on swim and dive,” Mankato East Activities Director Todd Waterbury said.

All four students are going onto regionals, where judges will select who will go on to State.

