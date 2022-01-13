Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mining ban near Boundary Waters once again on the table

The ongoing tug-of war over whether mining should be allowed near the pristine Boundary Waters...
The ongoing tug-of war over whether mining should be allowed near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been resurrected with strong opinions on both sides of the issue.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The ongoing tug-of war over whether mining should be allowed near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been resurrected with strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

Federal officials once again gathered feedback from the public in a virtual meeting Wednesday that comes more than five years after a 20-year mining ban was first proposed for land south of the Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota.

Supporters of the ban insist the watershed of the Boundary Waters is no place to mine copper, nickel and other precious metals because of environmental risks.

But, those against the ban say the mineral resources are critical for a transition to a green economy.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a...
Minnesota State cancels men’s basketball games, wrestling match

Latest News

Mitch Keegan's Midday Forecast 1-13-22
Mitch Keegan's Midday Forecast 1-13-22
The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years.
Celebrating dry January with mocktails
To honor the late former Nicollet County Commissioner Denny Kemp, county department heads...
Nicollet county officials volunteer to honor late commissioner
Hy-Vee announced the launch of its newest ship-to-home e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good.
Hy-Vee expands to home shopping with WholeLotta Good E-Commerce Site