Minnesota State’s Smith, McKay named Hobey Baker Award finalists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith and goaltender Dryden McKay are up for this year’s Hobey Baker Award.

The two are part of a group that’ll shrink to 10 finalists on March 16. The Hat Trick finalists will come out on March 31, with the winner being announced on April 8.

.@MinnStMHockey stars Nathan Smith and Dryden McKay are nominees for this year's Hobey Baker Award. https://t.co/YnxBSwf44i — Rob Clark (@RobClarkTV) January 12, 2022

Smith leads the country in scoring with 33 points. McKay was a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist this past season and is having another strong season in goal for the Mavericks.

McKay is now up to 32 career shutouts, which is an NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record.

Fan voting for the first phase will run up until March 6.

Hobey Baker Fan Balloting Now Open



Awarded annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker’s tremendously popular fan-voting will run from now until Sun, March 6 at midnight. College hockey fans can cast their vote by going to the voting website https://t.co/Ote3FGSM38 — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) January 12, 2022

