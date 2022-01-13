Your Photos
Nicollet county officials volunteer to honor late commissioner

FILE - Denny Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication...
FILE - Denny Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public service.(Nicollet County)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To honor the late former Nicollet County Commissioner Denny Kemp, county department heads joined Kemp’s wife and volunteered for a local non-profit.

County officials and Jan Kemp spent Wednesday packing food for Feeding Our Community Partners.

Over the course of the entire day, they were able to pack over 170 meals for the BackPack Food Program.

These meals are delivered every week to K-5 students in the area suffering from food insecurity.

