Nicollet county officials volunteer to honor late commissioner

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To honor the late former Nicollet County Commissioner Denny Kemp, county department heads joined Kemp’s wife and volunteered for a local non-profit.

County officials and Jan Kemp spent Wednesday packing food for Feeding Our Community Partners.

Over the course of the entire day, they were able to pack over 170 meals for the BackPack Food Program.

These meals are delivered every week to K-5 students in the area suffering from food insecurity.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.