OFFICIAL: Nathan Smith joins Mike Hastings on Team USA Olympic roster

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith has been named to the Team USA Olympic roster, joining head coach Mike Hastings at the games in February.

USA Hockey announced last Thursday that Hastings would join the coaching staff as an assistant coach for the games.

They announced Thursday during The Point on ESPN2 that Smith was officially named to the roster.

Smith is currently projected to play on Team USA’s second line, alongside forwards Andy Miele, who currently plays for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in Russia’s KHL, and Ben Meyers, a Delano native who currently plays in the Big 10 for the Minnesota Gophers.

Introducing the 25 men headed to Beijing! 👏#WinterOlympics | @TeamUSA 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 13, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

