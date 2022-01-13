Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato
Thirty-year-old Willie Jack Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested in Mankato, Minn., Monday,...
Wyoming man charged after high-speed pursuit that caused Mankato power outage
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

Latest News

Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup
Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota in the...
Reports: Nathan Smith expected to join Mike Hastings at Beijing Olympics
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses