Twin CIties to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As COVID cases continue to surge and the Omicron variant now making up the majority of cases, Minneapolis and St. Paul have come out with new emergency rules. In the Twin Cities, in a public indoor place, where a mask is already required, now in areas where food and drink is served proof of vaccination will soon be required or a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours. The order goes into effect January 19 for non-ticketed events and January 26 for ticketed events.

The city of Mankato said in a statement to KEYC, as of now, there are no plans to implement a mask mandate

Also in the surge St. Peter Public Schools has taken Thursday as a flexible learning day for students and staff due to increases in COVID cases in the district. They’re seeing over 50 cases among students including 12 at the middle school level, and five to six at each of the elementary schools.

With Friday and Monday being taken off due to a teacher workday and Martin Luther King Day will mean a 5-day break for the students. St. Peter Public Schools is hoping that this separation will help to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

Of all the precautions in place, the CDC still says the best public health measure to slow transmission and reducing future variants is to get vaccinated.

