Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport

Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to two different terminals at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. customs agents say they’ve confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December.

WCCO-TV reported Friday that Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia.

The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish, but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package.

State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated meat was destroyed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
Madison Harbarth, a 9th grader at Mankato East High School, speaks during an interview...
Mankato East student gains national recognition with artwork
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause

Latest News

FILE — A federal judge sentenced a Rochester man Friday to 10 years in prison in connection...
Rochester man gets 10 years in fatal pawn shop arson
FILE — Gov. Tim Walz is looking to secure funding to assist in testing and staffing as COVID...
As COVID cases continue to surge, Walz looks to improve testing and staffing
FILE - Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the...
Transgender athlete ban, backed by Noem, clears committee
FILE — A Duluth high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a football...
Duluth high school student charged in plunger assault