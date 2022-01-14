Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cockroach removed from man’s ear

A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was...
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was feeling in his ear.(Source: Courtesy Zane Wedding/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CNN) - Fair warning: This story is disgusting.

It may sound like an urban legend that a cockroach can get stuck in your ear, but it happened to a New Zealand man.

Zane Wedding, 40, first noticed his ear was blocked after swimming in a public pool.

He went to the doctor the next day, and was told it was just water. He followed the advice he was given to blow hot air from a hair dryer in his ear.

Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.
Zane Wedding, 40, had noticed his ear was blocked after going to a pool.(Source: Zane Wedding/CNN)

Wedding said he could still hear water moving in his ear, so he booked an appointment with a specialist a few days later.

That doctor could tell immediately there was a bug in his ear canal.

The cockroach was dead at that point, and the doctor got it out in less than five minutes.

Wedding said he was grossed out when he realized that water he heard in his ear was the roach moving around, and blowing hot air in his ear was cooking the insect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning is in place from eastern Dakotas down through Iowa ahead of a winter storm...
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato
The home of Noel and Renee Johnson, formerly the Patton Funeral Home, is pictured Tuesday, Jan....
Southern Minnesota family’s home nominated for ‘Ugliest House in America’

Latest News

Alijah Kensinger, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Tennessee
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges