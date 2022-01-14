As COVID cases continue to surge, Walz looks to improve testing and staffing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today the state is reporting 11,560 newly reported cases of COVID, bringing the state’s tally to 1,138,246 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The death total is now at 10,971 with 32 newly reported cases. Blue Earth County has reached 13,767 confirmed cases of the virus Nicollet county has had 6,153 cases.

All this data comes as the omicron variant continues to surge across all levels.

St. Peter Public Schools took off Thursday as a distance learning day and with that day off, it gives the district 5 days off to provide a chance for what they hope will lower the rate of infection among students.

While the cases continue to spike and remain volatile, Governor Tim Walz earlier this week celebrated a milestone for the state.

“We’re out here today to celebrate 200-hundred-thousand vaccines that have been given by our partners here at the Mall of America site,” Walz said. “To the folks here at Mall of America thank you for partnership and willingness to open up space.”

As far as the future of the virus goes in the state Walz says around 40 million dollars have been set aside to increase staff in hospitals and another 40 million has been dedicated to testing.

“We put roughly 40-million-dollars into increasing staff at our hospitals, also another 40-million-dollars into testing,” Walz said. “We asked the federal government FEMA to help us with another federal site for testing. We don’t have an answer on that yet but I’m hopeful that we’re able to get that.”

