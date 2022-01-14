Your Photos
Duluth high school student charged in plunger assault

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a football teammate with a plunger.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the 17-year-old defendant was charged in juvenile court with third-degree sexual assault on Friday. Prosecutors are seeking to move the case into adult court.

According to police, the boy and the victim were teammates at Proctor High School in September. Someone sent a lewd photo to a group of Proctor football players on Snapchat using the victim’s phone over the Labor Day weekend. That prompted a response that the victim was “going to get the plunger.”

The 17-year-old and other players chased the victim after practice on Sept. 7. One or more of the players tackled him and the 17-year-old assaulted him with the plunger.

Interviews with players revealed a plunger was regularly used as part of “crass” locker room behaviors. The assault led to coach Derek Parendo’s resignation in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

