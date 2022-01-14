Gov. Tim Walz visits community testing site, celebrates vaccine milestone
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz visited a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in Bloomington on Thursday to celebrate a vaccine milestone.
Walz and Minnesota health officials celebrated the Community Vaccination Clinic at the Mall of America reaching a milestone number of 200,000 vaccinations administered.
He says they’ll continue to expand the hours and expand to seven days a week.
Walz said the good news is that this site is averaging about 30 first doses every day and that makes a big difference, especially at a time when omicron is nearing a peak.
”We’re staving off the worst of this, the worse hospitalizations, and of course the death numbers keeping it as low as we possibly can with zero being the only acceptable number. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we’ll start to see that drop-off,” Walz said.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11,510 new COVID cases and 52 new deaths Thursday.
